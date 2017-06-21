FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 6:27 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Whitbread says Q1 like for like total sales up 2.9 pct

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc:

* Q1 sales growth of 7.6 pct, in line with our expectations

* Q1 like for like total sales up 2.9 pct

* Q1 total sales up 7.6 pct

* Q1 costa sales up 8.7 pct

* Q1 costa LFL sales up 1.1 pct

* Remain on track to open c.4,200 hotel rooms, 230-250 costa coffee shops and install c.1,250 costa express machines this year

* Q1 premier inn like for like sales up 4.7 pct

* Q1 premier inn total sales up 9.2 pct

* Expect proceeds of around 100-150 mln stg from sale and leaseback transactions this year

* In costa, seeing good progress in china with positive like for like sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

