Aug 17 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE ADVISER NAVARRO SAYS PHASE 1 TRADE DEAL WITH CHINA ON TRACK - CNBC

* WHITE HOUSE ADVISER NAVARRO, ON TRADE WITH CHINA, SAYS CHINA KEEPING THEIR WORD ON PURCHASES - CNBC

* WHITE HOUSE ADVISER NAVARRO SAYS CHINA ABIDING BY PHASE 1 TRADE DEAL - CNBC Source text : cnb.cx/3aBcice