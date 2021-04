BRIEF-White House COVID-19 Response Team And Federal Public Health Officials Will Hold A Press Briefing Wednesday - Statement

April 13 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 RESPONSE TEAM AND FEDERAL PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL HOLD A PRESS BRIEFING WEDNESDAY AT 11:00 AM ET - WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT

* PARTICIPANTS FOR WEDNESDAY’S WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 BRIEFING WILL INCLUDE ANTHONY FAUCI, ROCHELLE WALENSKY, JEFF ZIENTS - WHITE HOUSE

* WEDNESDAY’S BRIEFING BY WHITE HOUSE AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL BE TO PROVIDE UPDATES ON COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORT - WHITE HOUSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]