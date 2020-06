BRIEF-White House Economic Adviser Kudlow Says There Is No Intention Of Even Thinking About A Second Shutdown - CNBC

June 15 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS THERE IS NO INTENTION OF EVEN THINKING ABOUT A SECOND SHUTDOWN

* WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS COVID-19 TRENDS “NOT WORRISOME” AT THIS POINT - CNBC INTERVIEW

* KUDLOW SAYS HIGHER TAX RATES WOULD DAMAGE BUSINESSES AND ITS PROSPECTS, WORKFORCE AND WOULD BE A DISINCENTIVE TO INVEST - CNBC

* KUDLOW SAYS “ I THINK 2021 COULD BE A BIG BANG YEAR” - CNBC

* KUDLOW SAYS THINK IT WILL BE A "STEEP V" RECOVERY - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/2Y6MFeK