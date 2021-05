May 25 (Reuters) -

* TOP U.S. INFECTIOUS DISEASE OFFICIAL FAUCI SAYS MANY EXPERTS FEEL COVID-19 IS MORE LIKELY A NATURAL OCCURRENCE BUT WE DON’T KNOW ORIGIN FOR SURE

* FAUCI SAYS NEED FURTHER INVESTIGATION INTO ORIGINS OF COVID-19

* WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 ADVISER SLAVITT SAYS FINDING ORIGINS OF COVID-19 IS A CRITICAL PRIORITY