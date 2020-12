Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE THREATENS FDA CHIEF HAHN IF PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE ISN’T AUTHORIZED FRIDAY - WASHINGTON POST

* WHITE HOUSE THREATENS FDA CHIEF TO SUBMIT HIS RESIGNATION IF AGENCY DOES NOT CLEAR NATION’S FIRST CORONAVIRUS VACCINE BY DAY’S END - WASHINGTON POST Source text: wapo.st/379ngp6