May 8 (Reuters) - White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* WHITE MOUNTAINS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - REPORTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $981 AND ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $980 AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - “THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON OUR BUSINESSES HAS BEEN VARIED SO FAR”

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS LOSS PER SHARE $40.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: