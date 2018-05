May 2 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc:

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND 5% DIVIDEND INCREASE

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC - STILL ON TRACK TO MEET OUR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF 73,600 - 74,800 BOE/D

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC - ANTICIPATE GENERATING IN EXCESS OF $180 MILLION IN FREE FUNDS FLOW AFTER INVESTING $430 - $450 MILLION OF DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL IN 2018