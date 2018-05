May 16 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc:

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. RECEIVES TSX APPROVAL FOR RENEWED NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR MAY OF $0.0257 PER SHARE

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC - NCIB ALLOWS WHITECAP TO PURCHASE UP TO 20.9 MILLION COMMON SHARES OVER A PERIOD OF TWELVE MONTHS COMMENCING ON MAY 18, 2018