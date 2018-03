Feb 28 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc:

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER, YEAR END 2017 RESULTS, 2017 RESERVES EVALUATION AND THE APPOINTMENT OF KEN STICKLAND AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.61​

* WHITECAP RESOURCES INC - QTRLY DILUTED FUNDS FLOW/SHARE $0.38