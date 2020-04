April 16 (Reuters) - Whitehaven Coal Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER COAL SALES OF 4.5MT, DOWN 22% ON PCP

* MARCH QUARTER SALEABLE COAL PRODUCTION OF 4.1MT, DOWN 15% ON PCP

* NO KNOWN CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED AT ANY OF CO’S SITES TO DATE

* FY20 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM THAT ISSUED ON DEC. 5, 2019, EXCEPT TIMING OF MANAGED COAL SALES

* WORKING LARGELY AS NORMAL WITH NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION