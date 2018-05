May 17 (Reuters) - Whitestone REIT:

* WHITESTONE REIT - BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE, ON A NON-BINDING ADVISORY BASIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

* WHITESTONE REIT - BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE'S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES