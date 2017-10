Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Whiting Petroleum Corp names Bradley J. Holly president and chief executive officer

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - ‍james Volker to retire as chief executive officer​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - ‍Holly previously served as executive vice president, U.S. onshore exploration and production for anadarko petroleum corporation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: