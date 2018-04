BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.16

April 30 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 127,050 BOE/D ABOVE MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $515.1 MILLION VERSUS $371.3 MILLION

* SEES Q2 PRODUCTION 11 MMBOE - 11.5 MMBOE

* AS WE MOVE THROUGH Q2 INTO SUMMER MONTHS, PLAN TO INCREASE PACE OF OPERATIONS IN BAKKEN

* SEES FY PRODUCTION 46.5 MMBOE - 47.2 MMBOE

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $750 MILLION

* REDUCED Q2 2018 OUTLOOK TO REFLECT IMPACT OF UNSCHEDULED GAS PLANT MAINTENANCE FOR MAJORITY OF MONTH OF MAY