BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Says Unit Entered Into Seventh Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

April 13 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* WHITING PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* WHITING PETROLEUM - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SUBJECT TO AN INITIAL BORROWING BASE OF $2.4 BLN

* WHITING PETROLEUM - OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING

* WHITING PETROLEUM CORP - UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN

* WHITING PETROLEUM - WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 12, 2023