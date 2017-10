Aug 15 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Whiting Petroleum Corporation announces $500 million sale of Fort Berthold area assets in North Dakota

* Will use net proceeds from sale to repay $500 million of its current $550 million bank debt​

* Properties involved in deal span 29,637 net acres, 29 non-operated drilling spacing units and 17 operated​