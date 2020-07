BRIEF-WHO Says Airborne Transmission Of Sars-Cov-2 Can Occur During Medical Procedures That Generate Aerosols

July 9 (Reuters) - WHO:

* WHO SAYS AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION OF SARS-COV-2 CAN OCCUR DURING MEDICAL PROCEDURES THAT GENERATE AEROSOLS

* WHO SAYS AGENCY HAS BEEN EVALUATING WHETHER SARS-COV-2 MAY ALSO SPREAD THROUGH AEROSOLS IN THE ABSENCE OF AEROSOL GENERATING PROCEDURES

* WHO SAYS CURRENT EVIDENCE SUGGESTS THAT SARS-COV-2 IS PRIMARILY TRANSMITTED BETWEEN PEOPLE VIA RESPIRATORY DROPLETS & CONTACT ROUTES

* WHO SAYS AEROSOLIZATION IN MEDICAL SETTINGS WHERE AEROSOL GENERATING PROCEDURES ARE USED IS ALSO ANOTHER POSSIBLE MODE OF TRANSMISSION OF SARS-COV-2

* WHO - OUTSIDE MEDICAL FACILITIES, SOME OUTBREAK REPORTS RELATED TO INDOOR CROWDED SPACES SUGGESTED POSSIBILITY OF AEROSOL TRANSMISSION, WITH DROPLET TRANSMISSION

* WHO SAYS FURTHER STUDIES NEEDED TO DETERMINE WHAT ROLE AEROSOLS MIGHT PLAY IN TRANSMISSION OF SARS-COV-2

* WHO - CLOSE CONTACT ENVIRONMENTS OF CROWDED INDOOR SPACES MAY HAVE FACILITATED TRANSMISSION FROM A SMALL NUMBER OF CASES TO MANY OTHER PEOPLE

* WHO SAYS ROLE OF BLOODBORNE TRANSMISSION OF SARS-COV-2 REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* WHO - CLOSE CONTACT ENVIRONMENTS OF CLUSTERS MAY HAVE FACILITATED TRANSMISSION FROM SMALL NUMBER OF CASES TO MANY OTHER PEOPLE, IF MASKS WERE NOT USED

* WHO SAYS LOW VIRAL TITERS IN PLASMA & SERUM SUGGEST THAT RISK OF BLOODBORNE TRANSMISSION OF SARS-COV-2 MAY BE LOW

* WHO - FOMITE TRANSMISSION IS CONSIDERED A LIKELY MODE OF TRANSMISSION FOR SARS-COV-2

* WHO - CURRENTLY NO EVIDENCE FOR INTRAUTERINE TRANSMISSION OF SARS-COV-2 FROM INFECTED PREGNANT WOMEN TO THEIR FETUSES, ALTHOUGH DATA REMAIN LIMITED

* WHO - RECOMMENDS MOTHERS WITH SUSPECTED OR CONFIRMED COVID-19 SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED TO INITIATE OR CONTINUE TO BREASTFEED Source text: [bit.ly/326Z44N]