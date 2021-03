BRIEF-WHO Says Committee Considers Benefit-Risk Balance Of COVID-19 Vaccines Remains Favourable

March 8 (Reuters) -

* WHO - GACVS COVID-19 VACCINE SAFETY SUBCOMMITTEE MEETING TO REVIEW REPORTS ON INFLUENZA-LIKE ILLNESS IN INDIVIDUALS VACCINATED WITH COVID-19 VACCINES

* WHO SAYS COMMITTEE CONSIDERS BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE OF COVID-19 VACCINES (FOR WHICH REPORTS OF INFLUENZA-LIKE REACTIONS AVAILABLE TO DATE) REMAINS FAVOURABLE

* WHO - COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS PEOPLE VACCINATED BE INFORMED, PRIOR TO VACCINATION, OF POTENTIAL FOR INFLUENZA-LIKE SYMPTOMS TO OCCUR AFTER GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES Source text (bit.ly/3rwNR7h)