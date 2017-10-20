BRIEF-Whole Foods resolves incident involving unauthorized information access at certain venues

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market :
* Says has resolved incident announced on Sept 28, 2017 involving unauthorized access of payment card information
* Says learned of unauthorized access on September 23, 2017
* Investigation determined that unauthorized software was present on point of sale system at certain venues
* Says conducted investigation, obtained help of a cyber security forensics firm, and contacted law enforcement regarding incident
* Says Amazon.com systems do not connect to systems at Whole Foods Market; transactions on Amazon.com have not been impacted
* Says it replaced point of sale systems for payment card transactions and stopped unauthorized activity at affected venues
* Unauthorized software copied card information of customers who used card at affected venues no earlier than March 10 & no later than Sept 28