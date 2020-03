BRIEF-Who's Tedros advises countries to stick to containment strategy

March 16 (Reuters) -

* WHO’S TEDROS SAYS ADVISE COUNTRIES TO STICK TO CONTAINMENT STRATEGY BECAUSE THIS PANDEMIC IS CONTROLLABLE

* WHO’S TEDROS SAYS CONTAINMENT STRATEGY IS SHOWING RESULTS IN CHINA, SOUTH KOREA, SINGAPORE

* WHO’S TEDROS SAYS FINANCIAL SUPPORT RECEIVED FOR COVID-19 IS “REALLY ENCOURAGING”, THE WHO IS GETTING CLOSE TO FUNDING IT HAD SOUGHT

* WHO'S EPIDEMIOLOGIST SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO PROTECT CHILDREN WHO CAN DIE FROM THIS DISEASE