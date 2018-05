BRIEF-WideOpenWest Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.19

May 11 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $2.40

* Q1 REVENUE $285.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $289.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WIDEOPENWEST - RECORDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $256.4 MILLION RELATED TO FRANCHISE OPERATING RIGHTS AND GOODWILL IN CERTAIN MARKETS IN QUARTER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES NEW $25.0 MILLION STOCK BUYBACK PROGRAM

* CRESTVIEW PARTNERS PLANS TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $25.0 MILLION OF STOCK

* QTRLY TOTAL SUBSCRIBER NET ADDITIONS OF 7,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: