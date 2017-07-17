FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Wideopenwest's unit enters into eighth amendment to its credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 8:59 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Wideopenwest's unit enters into eighth amendment to its credit agreement

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Wideopenwest Inc

* Wideopenwest Inc - co's unit has entered into eighth amendment to its credit agreement

* Wideopenwest - amendment aments WOW! Finance borrowed new term B loans of $230.5 million for total outstanding term b loan principal amount of $2.28 billion

* Wideopenwest Inc - under amendment, revolving credit commitments were increased by an aggregate principal amount of $100 million

* Wideopenwest - new term B loans will mature in Aug. 2023, bear interest, at WOW! Finance's option, at rate equal to ABR plus 2.00% or LIBOR plus 3.25%

* Wideopenwest Inc - company expects that its annual interest costs will be reduced by an amount in excess of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.