March 13 (Reuters) - WidePoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT AWARDED $1.5 MILLION TASK ORDER BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES OFFICE OF THE CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER (OCIO)

* WIDEPOINT - WILL DELIVER MOBILE TELECOM LIFECYCLE MANAGED SERVICES TO HHS OCIO UNDER HHS BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT