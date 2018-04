April 4 (Reuters) - WidePoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT AWARDED MULTI-YEAR AWARD TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMED FORCES

* ‍NEW MULTI-YEAR AWARD FROM A BRANCH OF U.S. ARMED FORCES VALUED AT MORE THAN $1.8 MLN ANNUALLY

* ‍WIDEPOINT WILL PROVIDE SOFTWARE SUPPORT FOR A BASE YEAR PLUS OPTION YEAR FOR A TOTAL AWARD VALUED AT MORE THAN $3.6 MILLION​