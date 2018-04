April 18 (Reuters) - WidePoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT INCREASES TASK ORDER WITH UNITED STATES IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT (ICE) FOR WIRELESS MANAGED SERVICES

* WIDEPOINT - INCREASES TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT FOR CELLULAR WIRELESS MANAGED SERVICES WITH ICE BY $2.76 MILLION TO $45.9 MILLION

* WIDEPOINT CORP - TASK ORDER MODIFICATION TO FULLY FUND RECENTLY AWARDED TASK ORDER FROM UNITED STATES IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT