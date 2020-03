BRIEF-Wielton Expects Covid-19 Epidemic To Have Significant Impact On Group's Future Results And Operations

March 18 (Reuters) - Wielton SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS COVID-19 EPIDEMIC TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FUTURE FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND GROUP’S OPERATIONS

* CO SEES RISK OF PRODUCTION HALT, SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION AND DEMAND DROP FOR CO’S PRODUCTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WITH NO RESTRICTIONS FOR INTERNATIONAL CARGO TRANSPORT, CO SAYS EFFECTIVENESS OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO FACTORY IN WIELUN IS SATISFACTORY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT LEVEL OF FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY OF CO AND GROUP IS SATISFACTORY

* AT PRESENT NO CLIENTS CANCELLED ORDERS BUT MOST ASK FOR POSTPONEMENT OF DELIVERY DATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)