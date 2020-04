BRIEF-Wielton Suspends Production At Wielun Facilities From April 6 Due To Coronavirus Impact

April 3 (Reuters) - Wielton SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TEMPORARY HALTS PRODUCTION IN FACILITIES IN WIELUN FROM APRIL 6

* DID NOT RECEIVE INFORMATION ON CANCELLATION OF ORDERS BY CLIENTS, MOST CLIENTS REQUEST FOR POSTPONEMENT OF DELIVERY DEADLINES

* DECISION IS RELATED TO NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* DECISION IS ALSO RELATED TO LIMITED EFFECTIVENESS OF SUPPLY CHAIN (NOT DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS) NECESSARY TO CONTINUE OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES