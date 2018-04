April 26 (Reuters) - WIENER PRIVATBANK SE:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 3.20 PER SHARE

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES INCREASED TO EUR 24.57 MILLION (2016: EUR 8.47 MILLION)

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME TURNS POSITIVE AT EUR 0.97 MILLION

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME EUR 10.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO