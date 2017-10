Sept 13 (Reuters) - WIENER PRIVATBANK SE:

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX CAME TO EUR 5.32 MILLION (1-6/2016: EUR 4.57 MILLION)​

* H1 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EXCLUDING MINORITY INTERESTS INCREASED TO EUR 3.50 MILLION (1-6 / 2016: EUR 3.38 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)