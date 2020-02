BRIEF-Wienerberger FY Profit After Tax Up 87% To EUR 249 Million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wienerberger AG:

* 20% DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED FOR 2019: FROM € 0.50 TO € 0.60 PER SHARE

* FY EBITDA LFL OF € 587 MILLION (+24 %) SURPASSED TARGET OF € 570-580 MILLION

* FY REPORTED EBITDA OF € 610 MILLION ABOVE MID-TERM TARGET

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: EBITDA LFL INCREASE UP TO € 625-645 MILLION DESPITE CONTINUOUS FLAT TO SLIGHTLY SOFTENING MARKETS

* FY RECORD REVENUES OF € 3.5 BILLION (+5 %)

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX ROSE SUBSTANTIALLY BY 87% TO € 249 MILLION (2018: € 134 MILLION)

* PLAN TO INVEST € 140 MILLION IN 2020 IN MAINTENANCE OF INDUSTRIAL PLATFORMS AND IN CONTINUED PROGRAMS