March 17 (Reuters) - WIENERBERGER AG:

* WIENERBERGER AG PLANS SHARE BUYBACK

* BUYBACK OF UP TO 1,151,879 SHARES OR 1.00% OF WIENERBERGER’S SHARE CAPITAL PLANNED

* PRICE OF BETWEEN EUR 1.00 AND EUR 44.12

* BUYBACK WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON ADMISSION OF SHARES OF WIENERBERGER AG TO STOCK EXCHANGE TRADE