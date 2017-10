Oct 31 (Reuters) - WIENERBERGER AG:

* EXPANDS BRICK BUSINESS IN THE USA

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE COLUMBUS BRICK COMPANY THROUGH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY GENERAL SHALE​

* ‍WITH 75 EMPLOYEES, COLUMBUS BRICK COMPANY GENERATED REVENUES OF ROUGHLY USUSD 23 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍AS OF DATE OF CLOSURE, TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN A POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO EARNINGS​

* ‍IT HAS BEEN AGREED WITH CURRENT OWNERS NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)