Feb 21 (Reuters) - WIFOG HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* ‍WIFOG INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE GIVES CO PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 24 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS AT FULL SUBSCRIPTION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS PROPOSED TO BE SEK 0.10 PER SHARE

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: 2018-04-05 -2018-04-20​