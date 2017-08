June 14 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* WIHLBORGS ISSUES SENIOR UNSECURED BOND

* WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB HAS WITHIN ITS MTN-PROGRAM ISSUED A SENIOR UNSECURED SEK 200M FLOATING RATE BOND WITH A TERM OF THREE YEARS

* BOND CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF THREE MONTHS STIBOR PLUS 105 BASIS POINTS AND HAS FINAL MATURITY ON JUNE 22, 2020