April 25 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JAN-MAR 2018: WIHLBORGS CONTINUES TO SET NEW RECORDS

* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 668 MILLION VERSUS SEK 549 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 325 MILLION VERSUS SEK 261 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)