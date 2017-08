June 16 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB:

* WIHLBORGS SIGNS LEASE WITH MEDIPLAST IN MALMÖ

* WIHLBORGS HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY MEDIPLAST FOR 11,500 M² IN FOSIE, MALMÖ.

* OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR MAY 2018.

* LEASE EXTENDS FOR SEVEN YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)