July 14 (Reuters) - WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER AB

* Wihlborgs Signs Lease With Optimera in Lund

* CONSTRUCTION WILL START AFTER SUMMER AND OCCUPANCY IS PLANNED FOR OCTOBER 2018

* WIHLBORGS' INVESTMENT WILL AMOUNT TO SEK 32 MILLION AND YIELD IS ESTIMATED AT 6,5 PERCENT FOR FIRST YEAR