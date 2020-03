BRIEF-Wiit FY Net Profit Up At EUR 6.6 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Wiit SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 33.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.5 PER SHARE

* DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS FROM COVID-19

* IF COVID-19 SITUATION CONTINUES BEYOND H1, IT EXPECTS POSSIBLE IMPACT ON SALES TO NEW CLIENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CEO SAYS DESPITE COVID19 IS LIMITING MOBILITY IN EUROPE, M&A'S CONTINUE ON SCHEDULE BOTH IN ITALY AND OVERSEAS