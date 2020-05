May 11 (Reuters) - Wiit SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 11.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VISIBILITY FOR 2020 SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON BUSINESS

* IF SITUATION EXTENDS BEYOND H1, IMPACT MAY BE FELT ON SALES TO NEW CUSTOMERS

* STRONG INTEREST YTD IN SMART WORKING AND CYBER SECURITY, RESULTS ALREADY EMERGING IN MARCH AND APRIL