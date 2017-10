Oct 13 (Reuters) - WILAN:

* WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

* ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​

* WI-LAN SAYS ACQUIRED ‍PATENTS WERE ORIGINALLY OWNED BY WAVE SYSTEMS AND WERE OFFERED FOR SALE AS PART OF A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION​