BRIEF-Wilcon Depot Updates On Impact Of Covid-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Wilcon Depot Inc:

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CO’S OPERATIONS WILL DEPEND ON HOW QUICKLY GOVERNMENTS CAN STOP SPREAD OF THE DISEASE

* DELAYED DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS FROM CHINA CAN LEAD TO A POTENTIAL LOSS OF SALES

* DECREASE IN FOOT TRAFFIC DUE TO COMMUNITY QUARANTINE, SCALED DOWN OPERATIONS OF CO MAY LIKELY IMPACT TOPLINE

* THERE MAY BE SOME UNPLANNED EXPENSES RELATIVE TO SAFETY MEASURES UNDERTAKEN BY THE COMPANY