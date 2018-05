BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development Q1 Loss Per Share $1.24

May 9 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION BY 198% TO 52.4 MBOE/D FOR Q1 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $218.8 MILLION VERSUS $54.3 MILLION

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT - EXPECTS AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO FINANCE ANTICIPATED CAPEX REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: