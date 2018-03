March 7 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $180.2 MILLION VERSUS $39.3 MILLION

* NET PRODUCTION WAS 45.9 MBOE/D FOR Q4 2017 COMPARED TO 14.3 MBOE/D FOR Q4 2016

* PROJECTS 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION BETWEEN 53 - 56 MBOE/D

* ESTIMATES A FISCAL YEAR 2018 D&C CAPEX BUDGET OF APPROXIMATELY $700 - $800 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $167.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: