March 27 (Reuters) - WildHorse Resource Development Corp :

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS ‍ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF DEC 19, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE - ‍FOURTH AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE TO $1.05 BILLION AND AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENT AMOUNTS TO $1.05 BILLION​