April 18 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF $200 MILLION OFFERING OF ADDITIONAL 6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS