July 13 (Reuters) - WILEX AG:

* H1 SALES REVENUE AND INCOME TOTALING EUR 1.1 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 42% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 1.9 MILLION

* ‍NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR ROSE TO EUR 4.1 MILLION FROM EUR 2.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR PROVIDED AT END OF MARCH 2017