Feb 12 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc:

* JOHN WILEY & SONS - ‍ CO, AUSTRIAN ACADEMIC LIBRARY CONSORTIUM, AUSTRIAN SCIENCE FUND ANNOUNCED A 3-YEAR COMBINED OPEN AND SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT​

* JOHN WILEY & SONS - DEAL TO PROVIDE RESEARCHERS, STUDENTS AT 22 INSTITUTIONS AFFILIATED WITH KEMÖ ACCESS TO SUBSCRIPTION JOURNALS PUBLISHED BY WILEY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: