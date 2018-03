March 22 (Reuters) - Wilhelmina International Inc:

* WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2017

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.03

* WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL-2017 NET INCOME WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY A $0.7 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT LARGELY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PASSAGE OF U.S. TCJA