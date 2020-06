June 18 (Reuters) - Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Ltd :

* WILLAS-ARRAY ELECTRONICS (HOLDINGS) UPDATES ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS INVOLVING GW ELECTRONICS, AN ASSOCIATED CO

* UNIT LEADER FIRST MADE PERMANENT STAY APPLICATION BY WAY OF SUMMONS TO COURT OF HONG KONG ON JUNE 17

* CO & G.M.I. TECHNOLOGY COMMITTED TO FUND LEGAL COSTS INCURRED FOR PERMANENT STAY APPLICATION PROPORTIONATELY