June 22, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Willbros announces awards valued at $68 million

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc-

* Willbros announces awards valued at $68 million

* Willbros Group - oil & gas segment executed two contracts, utility t&d segment finalized multiple extensions of existing master service agreements

* First award is to construct approximately 24 miles of pipeline, ranging predominantly in size from 20" to 30", in northeast

* Willbros Group Inc - awards, with an estimated value of $50 million, will be added to backlog during june 2017

* Construction of pipeline under first award is expected to commence early in q3 of 2017 with completion by end of year

* Willbros Group Inc - work on booster stations in the midwest will commence immediately and is expected to be completed during q2 of 2018.

* Oil & gas segment has also been selected to construct five new booster stations in midwest

* Willbros Group - multiple msa extensions, varying from 1 to 2 years, have been executed, included in may 2017 backlog, with estimated value $18 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

